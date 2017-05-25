Upskirt Thai photo snappers go down as courts set precedent to charge pervy photographers

Photographers who like to use their phones to take pictures up the skirts of unsuspecting women will now be forced to go to court for their perverted street photography.

In Chiang Mai, the region 5 police chief has ordered that these offenders must go to court instead of simply paying fines at the local police station, as used to be the norm.

The latest case to make the news for this sort of thing involved a Chiang Mai man caught on CCTV filming up two students’ skirts as they shopped in a bookstore, reported Sanook.

The wannabe pornographer, Sutkhaet Sangchansri, 39, was caught at his apartment across the street from the bookstore.

Cops took his phone and computer to see if he had taken more upskirt shots. You know, for, um, evidence. The arrested man claimed it was the first time he had taken upskirts and that they were just for his own personal enjoyment.

“They were so lovely I couldn’t help myself,” he told police.

As Sutkhaet was in custody at the police station, his girlfriend arrived and slapped him in the face for his deviant actions.

He was fined THB5,000 for filming each woman but in the future, these cases will be tried in court.

Source: Sanook