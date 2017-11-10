Updated News: horrific injuries sustained by Thai Noodle Seller

After the shocking video posted by us online earlier in the day showing a street vendor attacked for no reason, we now have an update on her injuries sustained.

The original story went that after the sale seller had done the packing in the plastic bag and hand over to her.

She was upset and complain that the takeaway portion was too little for the price.

She grabs the bag with hot food inside and smashed the bag into the seller’s face.

As you can see from the picture below, the injuries sustained by the victim are pretty serious and look very painful.