Update News: Butt boys to face breach of computer crime act, religious insult charges

The two American men that thought it would be funny to photograph their bare asses at Wat Arun and post the shots to Instagram last week are likely not laughing so hard now as they remain in police custody.

Yesterday, the chief of Bangkok Yai police, Pol. Col. Jarupat Thongkomol, told media that they are preparing to levy more serious charges on gay married couple Joseph, 38, and Travis Dasilva, 36, from San Diego. The men ran the now-deleted Instagram account traveling_butts, which focused on pictures of the men’s butts at famous tourist spots around the world, Police plan to charge the men with breaching the computer crime act and with religious insult since they posted the pics online and shot pornography at a holy site.

The two men were apprehended at Don Mueang Airport on Tuesday night as they arrived to catch a flight out of Thailand. Both men allegedly confessed to taking the lewd photos and were charged the maximum THB5,000 for the offense. However, they remained in custody pending the further charges. If they are charged and found guilty, breaching the computer crime act can carry a jail term as high as five years and/or a fine as high as THB100,000. The religious insult charge could result a jail sentence as long as seven years and/or a fine as high as THB40,000.

San Diego Gay & Lesbian News (SDGLN) identified them in its report as Joseph Dasilva and Travis Dasilva, a married couple from San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood, and reported that they were seeking assistance from their city administration. Source: Coconuts Bangkok

 

