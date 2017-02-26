Pattaya’s future is looking bright according to tourism officials

Some of Thailand’s leading tourism figures descended on Pattaya at the end of big week in the resort’s often troubled history, to focus on the future development.

Leading the way on a tour of Beach Road and Walking Street was Pongphanu Sewatrun one of the leading lights at the Ministry for Tourism and Sports. Also in attendance was the Banglamung district chief Naris Niramaiwong and other national tourism industry officials.

Pongphanu painted a rosy picture of the resort’s future saying that many problems of the past had now been addressed. He claimed that the city was dealing with its crime problem successfully.

Countering comments make in the UK media that Pattaya was a sex capital of the world and full of nothing but prostitutes he said:

“Pattaya has had some problems but it is a great place and a very important place for the tourism industry. We want it to continue to develop into the future.

“There is nothing to worry about,” he added. “Pattaya is a quality place that is of a world standard”.

He referred to recent developments including sporting events that have been and will be held in and around the resort. Golf was a particular success story as was motor racing, he said.

He was also upbeat about the recently opened Pattaya to Hua Hin ferry that he said would further enhance the resort’s bright future.

But as the interviews took place in the middle of Walking Street after tours of various entertainment venues it was clear that this was a “boys’ night out”.

There was no sign of Kobkarn Watanavarangkul, the minister for tourism and sports, who last July called for the dismantling of the sex industry in Thailand.

Source: Siamchom