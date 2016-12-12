Unidentified foreigner falls through temple roof

At 6am, on the morning of December 12, Pattaya police received reports of a foreigner who had apparently fallen through the roof of the Children’s Center Canteen at Chaimongkol Temple, South Pattaya.

There an unknown man was laying face down with a broken skull and covered in blood. The victim was aged around forty-years-old and of heavy build.

Medics attempted to treat the man but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

In his pockets he had an iphone and a small amount of cash.

A member of temple staff, seventy-eight-year old Anek Siewboon said that he heard a loud noise and thought there was a burglar on the roof and so he called for security.

When staff arrived they discovered the body.

Investigators have collected photographic evidence and are trying to identify the dead man in an attempt to find out why he died.

Report shared by Pattaya One News Team