By Danny Boy
Thai Woman arrested after police find under age girls offering sex

Region 2 Police used the services of a foreign ‘spy’ to catch a Thai woman red handed offering underage girls for sex.

The Lanna Massage shop in Soi Chalerm Prakiat 25, Banglamung, looked to be one of your traditional Thai massage shops, but on entering, the owner was more than happy to supply girls for extra curricular activities.

Any customers who wanted and extras would simply ask the manageress Benjamas Faesungnern, aged 43. She would then find a girl specific to the customers needs.

After hearing several reports, Region 2 police felt the need to act quickly, and sought the help of an undercover foreign agent. They armed him with 1,500 baht, and as he entered the shop, sure enough he was greeted by the manageress, who asked what he was looking for. He had been told specifically to ask for an underage girl, and within minutes, Miss Faesungnern had brought out a 14 year old Thai girl, and sent them on their way to an upstairs room.

This was the cue for police to make their way inside the shop and arrest the Miss Faesungnern on the spot.

She admitted everything and was charged with five offences including human trafficking and luring and offering minors for sex. She also didn’t have a license to operate the massage business.

She is now in the hands of Pattaya police waiting for prosecution.

The 14 year old was taken into the care of welfare agencies as efforts were made to find her relatives.

