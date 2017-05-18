Uber Wars continues as more regular drivers cause problems

By Online Admin -
231

On April 17th at around 11:00pm, a registered Uber driver, aged 29, made his way into the Pattaya police station to file a complaint regarding regular taxi drivers.

He told police that he had received a job via the Uber application and had accepted as he was very close to the area. He arrived at the destination as normal and spotted his passengers, who happened to be tourists from overseas.

Unfortunately, once they got into his car, around 5-6 standard taxi drivers made their way towards the front of his car, blocking his way out. He tried to drive around them but they simply moved and blocked his path yet again. They were obviously pissed off at losing some more customers.

The tourists became a little worried by what they were seeing and decided to get out of the Uber taxi and walk away instead.

The 29 year old victim, who lost his customers for the night, complained that he had gone through and passed the strict rules from Uber that allow people to work for the company. This includes sending in driving licences, medical reports, any road offences, as well as all of your personal details.

The problem that regular taxis’ have in Pattaya, is that they insist on charging sky high fares for relatively short journeys and will never almost never just go by the meter, like the taxis’ do in Bangkok.

Uber prices, however, are pretty much on par with standard meter prices, plus a small fee for the service. There is no hassle of arguing over the fare before you go either as it is all done on the app before the driver even arrives.

If regular taxis’ are to stand a chance competing with the ever growing Uber guys, they will have to resort back to using the meter, just like everyone else.

  • Alan Brown

    But Uber are ILLEGAL In Thailand, Aren’t they ??

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      Who killed Laura Palmer ? Who cares? Uber is cheaper .

    • Estebandejesus

      So is prostitution .

  • John

    I like the Baht busses and I never used the other taxis here. Is there no law in this city that they have to use the meter? In respect of Uber there must be a law too. Perhaps I am just too optimistic but I can’t believe that things like this are not regulated.

  • ken

    The regular Thai taxis in this wasteland are ran by amateur Mafia Thai Thugs. This driver may very well have placed himself in grave danger by exposing these pea brain Thais and their illegal activity. But the answer to this by the Guest will likely be “mai pen rai” as it happens everywhere. Thias are always looking to make a negative out of everything this they live in a vast wasteland.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    That farang in the uber car would have been butt puckering himself when the mob of vigilantes taxi drivers turned up .