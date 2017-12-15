Uber TAXI launched in Bangkok
Uber has launched “UberTAXI” in Bangkok a new feature that will allow users to call regular taxis via its application, starting next Tuesday, Dec. 19th 2017
The taxis on the ride-sharing application will be those operated under HOWA International, a company that rents out vehicles to taxi drivers in Bangkok.
Uber believes the new option will lead to quicker arrival times, improved reliability and wider availability. Just like UberX and UberBlack, riders can also make payments to UberTAXI using a credit card.
2017 has been a year of new taxi partnerships for Uber in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Cambodia, and Singapore. Thailand’s partnership with HOWA marks the seventh country in the region.
“These partnerships show that Uber can exist alongside other transport providers and add value to their operations. We look forward to working closely with governments to show that we are committed to the market and that technology is able to positively contribute to a better quality of life for riders, drivers and cities” said Brooks Entwistle, Uber’s chief business officer for the Asia-Pacific region.
Uber launched in Thailand in 2014, and despite its attempt to legalize the service in the kingdom, the Thai government has not issued a law to support the ride-sharing businesses.
Due to the app’s popularity, locals taxi drivers have been pushing the government to shut down the operation of Uber in Thailand. Earlier this year, the “Uber witch hunt,” where dozens of Uber drivers were stopped and fined by officials for using private vehicles to provide public transport, drew heavy criticism from the public. Source: Coconuts bangkok