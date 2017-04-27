“Uber” driver hunted down after Pattaya taxi drivers cry foul to police

By Online Admin -
2
319

An “Uber” driver who picked up two Chinese tourists on Beach Road was hunted down after furious Pattaya taxi drivers called in the cops.

The Mitsubishi Pajero, being driven by Somchai Sribunreuang, was stopped in North Pattaya after it had fled the scene as angry local drivers tried to stop it leaving Soi 7, reported Siamchon News

Suphachai Peungprpha of the local taxi drivers’ association said the Pajero had been spotted picking up the two tourists and police were immediately informed leading to the arrest.

Uber driver Somchai said the tourists had contacted him on an app and as he was in the area he agreed to meet them and take them to Moo Ban Chang for 240 baht.

He was arrested and taken into the police station where he was fined 2,000 baht for illegal use of his vehicle according to articles of a 1979 law.

The argument surrounding Uber has been raging for some time now in Thailand. The benefit of the service is that it is often a lot cheaper than what current Pattaya taxi’s are charging both locals and tourists.

The tourists were informed why this was happening, said Siamchon News.

Source: Siamchon News

 

  • Ken Anderson

    Why do Pattaya taxi drivers think they can complain about this? Every last one of them operate in an illegal manner by refusing to ever use the meter, and charge fixed fares that amount to around 10x what they should be.

    Yet more dishonest scum in the Land Of Scams. Get your own house in order prior to complaining about others.

    • Estebandejesus

      What is hilarious is that these medieval mutts have formed an association!