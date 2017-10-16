Typhoon Khanun is not going to hit directly to Thailand

Typhoon Khanun has weakened to a tropical storm with its center now at 390 kilometers east of Hanoi, the Meteorological Department said on Monday morning (Oct 16).

In its forecast issued at 5.00am today, Khanun has weakened from typhoon to tropical storm with the wind speed of 111 kilometers an hour in its center and is moving west at the speed of 15 kilometers an hour. The storm with heavy rainfall and gusty winds is now on its path to Hainan Island and Gulf of Tonkin on Monday . It will weaken to depression and low-pressure trough and change the course of South China and northern Vietnam to central Vietnam as the result of the arrival of the high pressure from China moving into Vietnam and northern Laos.

The storm will have no direct impact on Thailand, it said.

But the Meteorological Department warned however that as the monsoon trough is crossing the country’s lower Central, East and Northeast regions, at the time the southwest monsoon is also on its path to the Andaman Sea and the South, the country will continue to brace for more rain and heavy rains in some areas.

It advised the people to monitor weather forecast closely.