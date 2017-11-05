Typhoon Damrey causes devastation as it hits Vietnam

Typhoon Damrey caused devastation as it hit Vietnam this weekend.

The 90mph winds have so far killed at least 19 people as they sweep across southern and central parts of the country.

Footage recorded in coastal province Nha Trang shows trees bent sideways as sheets of heavy rain from Typhoon Damrey blow inwards from the sea.

Motorcycles lie scattered on the ground outside the hotel, from where the typhoon was filmed. People venture out into the street to pick up their scooters as the wind and rain starts to subside.

More than 30,000 people have been evacuated since the full force of the deadly storm hit on Friday night. More people are missing and hundreds of buildings have been destroyed.

The typhoon, the second to hit Vietnam in a month, also caused extensive damage to the region’s rice fields and other crops while 228 fishing boats were sunk or damaged, the agency said. It left some 1,500 passengers stranded at railway stations.

Heavy rains are expected to last until Tuesday including in the central resort city of Danang, just days before the start an economic summit attended by Presidents Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, among others.