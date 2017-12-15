Two youths face charge for beating a police officer to death

Two youths were arrested yesterday (Dec 14) by Ubon Ratchathani provincial police for allegedly beating a 29-year-old police officer to death.

The two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years old, were apprehended from their homes in Det Udom district after police looked through all surveillance cameras at and near the scene in the municipal area. The CCTV footage showed the two youths arrived at the scene on a motorcycle.

According to police investigation, Pol Cpl Thepnarin Sirintranond, 29, who is attached to the Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok, returned to his home in Det Udom district to visit his mother. On the night of Dec 13, the police officer had drink with his friend at a roadside stall on Chokchai-Det Udom road where they engaged in a quarrel with the two teenagers.

Pol Cpl Thepnarin and his friend drove a motorcycle back home at about 1am when the two teenagers came to stop them. According to Pol Cpl Thepnarin’s friend, the officer walked up to the two and was allegedly beaten by one youth with a wooden club on the face and head.

The two then fled the scene. The officer was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have charged the two teenagers for murder. Source: Thai PBS