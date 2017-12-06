Two women missing after the bus is washed off the road
Two women went missing and 50 people had to be rescued after their bus was washed off a road by a strong flood current in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Si Chon district late on Tuesday night.
Early Wednesday, Si Chon district chief Yongyuth Jitsamruay led rescuers, police and troops to rescue passengers and the driver of the bus that was swept away by floods in front of the reception home for homeless people in Ban Khao Fai. The rescued people were taken to stay at the Si Chon community hall, where they received checkups from doctors. Yongyuth said Manee Khamkaew, 63, and Chan Khamkaedw, 68, were missing and officials were still searching for them on Wednesday morning. The bus, driven by Wisan Kwaengmek, was rented by residents of Surat Thani’s Tha Chana district to take them to a funeral in Tha Sala in Nakhon Si Thammarat. While the bus was returning to Surat Thani, it slipped off the flooded road and was swept away by a strong current. Source: Asia Nation