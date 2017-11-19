Two Malaysian arrested in call center scam
POLICE on Saturday arrested two Malaysian men on charges of being members of a call center gang that tricked their victims into paying them money.
Saw Chooi Hock, 41, and Seow Wei Jack, 35, were arrested while withdrawing cash from an ATM on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 2 in Bangkok’s Prawet district at 1 pm. Pol Colonel Maitree Chimcherd, the acting head of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), said his officers seized Bt60,000 in cash, seven ATM cards and four mobile phones from the accused. The CSD conducted an investigation after a man in Rayong was recently duped into transferring money to one of the gang’s own accounts.
The victim had been told he was suspected of being involved in drug trafficking and needed to transfer Bt2.7 million |from his account for officials to check. Maitree said the gang had more than 10 members, including Thais, Taiwanese and Malaysians. The two Malaysians claimed their only responsibility had been to withdraw the cash after it had been paid. Source: Asia Nation