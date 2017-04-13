Two ladyboys arrested for robbing Australian tourist on Pattaya Beach Road

By Online Admin
Tourist police have arrested two ladyboys who stole a wallet belonging to an Australian tourist as he walked along Pattaya Beach Road, in the early hours of this morning.

Police heard how Bruce Lauchie McCown, 34, was approached by the two ladyboys just after 5am on Thursday morning. Originally, all was good, with some general chit chat talking place. Who knows what they were discussing?

The ladyboys started hugging Mr McCown, which is a tell tale sign they are after your possesions, and is probably when they managed to steal his wallet containing 16,000 baht from his pocket.

Before Mr McCown realised what had happened the pair quickly fled.

However, the Australian tourist was able to alert nearby tourist police who arrested the ladyboys a short time later.

The two ladyboys identified as Chaiwat Sriwanit, 24, and Thanatcha Saengsan, 21 confessed to police are currently being held by Pattaya police, and will be charged for their crime accordingly.

Source STV Pattaya

