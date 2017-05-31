Two who killed man for iPhone sentenced to death for murder

Two men have been sentenced to death for the murder of a man over his iPhone in January.

The murder occurred at 11pm on January 4 at the mouth of Soi Sukhonsawat 27 in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. The men were arrested in Nonthaburi the following day.

They had been riding their motorbike late at night when they spotted a single male walking along the side of the road. They stopped and confronted the man with a knife and told him to hand over his phone and money. When the man refused, a fight broke out when the man was stabbed in the neck.

The two men involved in the incident had only just been released from prison for a similar offence.

The Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced Kittikorn Wiphana, 26, and Supatchai Chansi, 25, to death, declining to commute the sentence even though they confessed to the crime.

The court reasoned that they pleaded guilty only because the evidence against them was so strong.

Prosecutors presented a CCTV surveillance recording that showed Kittikorn stabbing Wasin Luangjaem several times in the torso and once in his throat before snatching his mobile phone and fleeing on a motorcycle driven by Supatchai.

Source: Thai Visa

  • Guest

    Swift harsh (and deserved) justice served, Kenny boy will praise the Thai justice system..

  • ken

    Just look at the evil and deviousness in his eyes, these repeat offenders should have those death sentences executed immediately but knowing the way justice works in this vast wasteland, they will be out killing again in no time. Only in this wasteland would a person be killed for and object such as a phone. Oh, these hateful apes are so not fit to live among the human race

    • Guest

      What are you complaining about they have been sentenced to death, what do you want more?

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    I wouldn’t like if somebody nicked my iphone I have all my debit and credit cards attached to it also Apple Pay and wave along with all my apps to pay bills I couldn’t imagine life without my iPhone 7 plus can’t wait for the iPhone 8 plus.