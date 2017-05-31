Two who killed man for iPhone sentenced to death for murder

Two men have been sentenced to death for the murder of a man over his iPhone in January.

The murder occurred at 11pm on January 4 at the mouth of Soi Sukhonsawat 27 in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. The men were arrested in Nonthaburi the following day.

They had been riding their motorbike late at night when they spotted a single male walking along the side of the road. They stopped and confronted the man with a knife and told him to hand over his phone and money. When the man refused, a fight broke out when the man was stabbed in the neck.

The two men involved in the incident had only just been released from prison for a similar offence.

The Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced Kittikorn Wiphana, 26, and Supatchai Chansi, 25, to death, declining to commute the sentence even though they confessed to the crime.

The court reasoned that they pleaded guilty only because the evidence against them was so strong.

Prosecutors presented a CCTV surveillance recording that showed Kittikorn stabbing Wasin Luangjaem several times in the torso and once in his throat before snatching his mobile phone and fleeing on a motorcycle driven by Supatchai.

Source: Thai Visa