Two killed, 15 injured (Update News: Huge Accident in South Pattaya junction)
A pickup driver lost control of his vehicle in Pattaya on Monday morning, causing it to plough into 10 motorcycles, killing two people and injuring 15 others.
Police said the accident happened at 7am on South Pattaya Road in front of the Tuk Com computer shopping mall.
The pickup, driven by Akkaradej Udomrat, 44, suddenly veered out of its lane and collided with a line of motorcycles on the opposite side of the road. Two motorcyclists died at the scene while 15 others were injured.
Pol Lt Col Suwat Chotechuang, traffic inspector at Pattaya police station, said Akkaradej had tested negative to alcohol use. Akkaradej himself said he had lost control of his vehicle after suffering an epileptic seizure.
Source: Asia Nation
