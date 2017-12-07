Twenty-one water Buffalo’s killed by train

An entire herd of water buffalo’s was tragically killed last night after they were hit by a train in northern Nakhon Sawan province.

Twenty-one buffalo’s, believed to belong to a local in the area, died after they were hit by by a Chiang Mai – Nakhon Sawan train, about two kilometers from Nakhon Sawan station.

The train derailed but did not flip over. No injuries of passengers were reported.

While State Railway of Thailand is supposed to compensate the owner of the buffalo’s, no one has come forward to claim ownership yet. Source: Coconuts Bangkok

 

