Tweet mocks Golden Week tourists about the Crematorium

During the recent Golden Week holidays, an influx of Chinese people traveled to Thailand, and a couple of them made headlines in Chinese media for unknowingly snapping vacation pictures with a crematorium at a Thai temple.

In the hashtag, “Photo I saved to look at when I’m stressed out,” a Thai user posted a photo of a tourist couple, with the caption, “How do I tell the Chinese people that it’s a crematorium?” with crying laughing emojis.

It was not disclosed where the picture was taken. Coconuts have reached out to the poster for comment. A Thai temple is usually comprised of many buildings, including an ordination hall, a library, and a pavilion for visitors to rest under, so it is common for foreigners to not know which magnificent structure is a crematorium.

Except, if only they look up and see the tall chimney above the structure. Oh well, they can always crop that out of their vacation pictures. Source: Coconuts Bangkok