Turbulent weather anticipated during Oct 21-26 up north

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of turbulent weather in upper part of Thailand starting this Saturday until Oct 26.

According to TMD’s weather warning announcement issued this morning (Oct 20), during the period between Oct 21-26, strong high-pressure front from China will cover the upper part of Thailand while the country remains hot and humid.

The convergence of the two weather conditions will bring about variable weather condition during the first 1-3 days with the rainstorm, strong wind and heavy rain in some areas after which the mercury will drop between 2-5 degrees Celsius, beginning with the Northeast, said the Weatherman.

The other regions will be affected during Oct 21-22.

During Oct 22-23, the northern, northeastern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok, will experience rain storm, strong wind and heavy rain in some areas after which the temperature will drop 2-4 degrees Celsius.

But during Oct 24-25, upper Thailand will encounter less rain while the southern region will face more rain, said the Weatherman as it warned people to brace for dangers from the turbulent weather. Source: Thai PBS