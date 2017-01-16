Expat survives after jumping off the new Pattaya underpass

A video has gone viral on all the social media sites here in Thailand of a foreigner attempting to commit suicide, but survives. He made the jump from the main Sukhumvit road down into the new underpass.

The whole incident was caught on a smart phone by a motorbike taxi driver who was in the area. For some reason, instead of trying to help the guy, he decided to film the incident as it unfolded before him.

The victim was later found out to be an expat from Finland, 30 years old. The taxi driver told reporters that he saw the man walking around the area for around 5 minutes and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. He kept looking over the side of the underpass before climbing up on the ledge ready to jump.

Emergency services were called immediately and spent some time treating to victim at the scene before he was taken to Banglamung Hospital to recover. He had serious injuries to both arms, but amazingly has survived the 5 meter drop.

Police are still in the dark regarding the reasons behind the victim’s decision to jump and are waiting for him to make a full recovery before questioning him.

