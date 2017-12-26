Tsunami victims remembered in south Thailand

Relatives of tsunami victims gathered in the remembrance ceremonies in Phang Nga on the 13th anniversary of Indian Ocean tsunami on Tuesday.

The main remembrance ceremonies for the victims in Phang Nga are held every year on December 26 at Tsunami Memorial Park in Ban Namkem at Tukua Pa district and at Patrol Boat Tor 813 Tsunami Memorial in Khao Lak. These two places were the most devastated areas from the deadly tidal wave.

At Ban Namkem, Tukua Pa district chief Sarawut Thanajaroenkul paid respects to those who died in the disaster 13 years ago. The chief stood alongside victims’ family members, who brought pictures of loved ones, as ceremonies were conducted for members of three religions: Buddhism, Christian and Islam.

Similarly at Tsunami Memorial in Khao Lak, the relatives of tsunami victims from around the world gathered to remember their loss and join religious ceremonies. At this venue, Phang Nga provincial governor Sitthichai Sakda headed the ceremony and read a message from Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha. They also observed National Disaster Prevention Day, which coincides with the Indian Ocean Tsunami anniversary, and gave awards to people who had performed outstanding work helping others during disasters. Source: Asia Nation