All 6 HBO Channels Dropped by True Visions

On Sunday December 25th, the NBTC announced that from Sunday January 1st, True Visions will no longer be broadcasting any of the 6 HBO channels on its network. Reports suggest that this is due to unspecified business issues.

Possible replacements that have been earmarked so far are Paramount, Sony, Universal and Fox, although no solid agreement has been made with any of these companies as of yet.

The move gives existing customers little time to adjust. Standard regulations state that a company, like True Visions, must give customers a 30 day warning before any changes are made to existing channels however, for some reason, they have been let off the hook with no punishment this time.

A spokesperson for True has released a statement saying that a compensation package for existing customers should hopefully be finalised by Tuesday January 3rd.

No further statements have been made by True regarding the reasoning behind the change.