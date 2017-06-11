Final True Fitness location closes suddenly, members’ muscles deflate by the minute

Last night, members of True Fitness were confused when they arrived at the Exchange Tower Asoke location and found out it was closing without notice—it had only a foreboding and poorly written sign that said: “True Fitness Today Is The Last Day.”

It was the last branch of True Fitness still operating. The gym previously suspended service at its gym at Esplanade Karai last week. Late last year it shut down the CentralWorld location.

Many members jumped onto Pantip to demand detailed reasons for the abrupt closure. Some people are reportedly stuck with prepaid five-year contracts with the gym.

Members gathered at the True Fitness gym, Exchange Tower Asoke, last night.

True Fitness announced on their website that they have ended their operations in Thailand, saying that “the businesses are no longer financially viable due to evolving market conditions.”

They made no mention of refunds for those that have paid in advance, or even through the end of the current month.

Nation TV reported that some members will file a joint police complaint against True Fitness.

Pikanet Tapuang, deputy secretary of the Office of Consumer Protection, advised the affected members of the gym to bring their contracts and file a complaint at the office, which will sue the gym for compensation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Business Development revealed that True Fitness has suffered from three consecutive years of profit loss: they were down THB50 million in 2015, THB12 million in 2014, and THB10 million in 2013, according to Director-General Banjongjit Angsusing.

The number for last year was not revealed, reported Bangkok Biz News.

Since the closure of its CentralWorld facility, True Fitness still owes its staff and trainers several months of salary, reported Sanook.

Source: Coconuts