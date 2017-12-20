TROPICAL STORM ‘KAITAK’ TO EXPECT MORE RAIN
There will be an increase of rainfall with torrential downpours especially in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun during this period and residents should be cautious against possible inshore surges and flash floods, the Thai Meteorological Department said in its 11am broadcast on Wednesday (Dec 20).
The increase of rain is a result of tropical storm Kaitak, which as of 10am on Dec 20 was moving toward Malaysia and the lower South of Thailand with maximum sustained wind of 65 kilometres per hour. It was moving in the west-southwest direction at a speed of 15km/hour.
It is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm on making a landfall. People are advised to watch for possible inshore surges and flash floods. Rough seas will be 2-4 metres high in the lower Gulf of Thailand. All vessels should proceed with caution, while small boats should remain ashore. In upper Thailand, as the strong high pressure still prevails over the region, the temperature will continue to drop by 1-2 degree Celsius. Source: Thai PBS