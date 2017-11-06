Tropical Depression to hits landslides in Surat Thani

The active low-pressure cell over the lower South – which has moved to the lower Gulf of Thailand and developed into a tropical depression – is expected to make a landfall over Surat Thani on Nov 7, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s announcement issued at 11 am on Nov 6.

As of 10 am on Nov 6, the depression was about 250 kilometers east of Nakhon Si Thammarat, with sustained winds of 55 km per hour. It was moving slowly in the west-northwesterly direction and is expected to make a landfall over Surat Thani on Nov 7 before moving out to the Andaman Sea. It is expected to bring widespread rain with gusty winds and torrential downpours.

Areas to be affected are:

Nov 6-8 — Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Nov 7-9 — Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Strong wind waves 2-3 meters high are likely in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. All vessels should proceed with caution. Small boats should stay ashore. People in the eastern coast should beware of possible inshore surges. Source: Thai PBS