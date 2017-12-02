Troops evacuate patients from Hospital
The Nong Chik district hospital in Pattani appealed for urgent help from troops to evacuate its inpatients on Saturday after floodwaters kept rising.
Following the plea, Colonel Harnpol Phetmuang, commander of the 43rd Ranger unit, led 20 rangers to evacuate 17 patients to the Pattani provincial hospital. The troops also used sandbags to put up a flood embankment around the hospital.
After helping evacuate the patients, the rangers handed out food and drinks to about 500 villages at a mosque in Moo 2 village in Tambon Donrak. Source: Asia Nation