Trang couple arrested with 195 ya bah pills

A 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested for selling ya bah pills in Pa Khlok, Thalang yesterday (Oct 6) evening at about 6.40pm.

Thalang Police officers led by Capt Suchart Luecha arrested the pair under the direction of Thalang Police Chief Col Sompong Thipapakul, Deputy Chief Lt Col Amnuay Kraiwutanan and Inspector Maj Surisak Leewijit.

The suspects were Mr. Wanchalerm Anai, 20, and Ms. Kanyanee Pantip, 27, who were raided at their homes in Pa Khlok.

Mr. Wanchalerm is from Trang province while Ms. Kanyanee is from Thalang, Phuket, reported police.

They were arrested for possession of 195 ya bah pills, and will face charges of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute, said police. Source: Phuket news