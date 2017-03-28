Toyota Yaris driver in coma after miraculous escape

A woman is in a coma after surviving death in a smash with a truck parked on the hard shoulder on Sunday.

The driver was caught on dash cam footage undertaking along the Kanchanapisek Road in the Bang Bua Thong area of Nonthaburi, reported Thai Rath.

The red Toyota Yaris cuts to the left then drops out of view of the camera. But further up the road the result of the accident is revealed.

The Yaris had collided with a broken down truck then had spun into the path of a pick-up in the central lane. Looking at the wreckage, it is difficult to see how she has managed to survive the accident.

Thai Rath reported that a friend had gone onto Facebook to say that the victim was a woman called Ariya Srinark who was in a coma in ICU. The poster said that she had lost a lot of blood and had a severely ruptured liver.

Latest reports suggest that she is still in a critical situation, but the early signs seem to be positive that she will survive.

It has also been reported that some people had very kindly donated money for her treatment, with the hope that she shoes manage to pull through and make a full recovery.

The footage was posted on Facebook by Kitiphong Rattanabantherng.

Source: Thai Rath