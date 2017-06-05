All foreign tourists will soon need insurance in order to enter Thailand

By Online Admin -
12
694

All foreign tourists will soon need insurance in order to enter Thailand

Foreign tourists wishing to visit Thailand will be required to purchase travel insurance prior to their arrival into the Kingdom in the not to distant future.

The Bangkok Post, citing an unnamed but “informed source” claims the proposal has been put forward by the Tourism and Sports Ministry for consideration.

Under the proposals, there may even be insurance vending machines installed at airports and border checkpoints throughout Thailand so those without insurance can purchase soon after arriving on Thai soil.

Rumours regarding possible insurance for foreign visitors first surfaced last year, when representatives from Thaivisa were told privately by an official from a local immigration office that there had been discussions regarding a proposal that would require foreigners applying for an extension of stay to have valid medical insurance.

The requirement is seen as helping to reduce the burden on Thai hospitals who are being forced to treat an increasing number of uninsured foreigners.

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Pingback: All foreign tourists will soon need insurance in order to enter Thailand - TeakDoor.com - The Thailand Forum()

  • ken

    Travel insurance will not help with medical insurance as the policy limits on those for medical procedures are so small they are essentially useless. Let’s see how this works out.

  • BuddyEdgewood

    I’ve yet to find travel health insurance company that pays directly to the Thai medical provider. That means if I need health care while visiting Thailand, I would have to pay the expenses out of pocket and try to get reimbursed later. What if I don’t have the baht?

    • Marquise Van Degeneva

      Then you won’t be able to enter the Kindom if this becomes law.

  • Lak Egmongkol

    They’re just doing what we European countries do when Thais want trips in europe

  • Mike Murphy

    a real profitable plan considering the number of tourists compared to how many need aid and have no money to pay for it.

    • soidog

      Imagine the palaver with a vending machine! the forms are bad enough as it is .

  • soidog

    We need something like this in Britain,health tourists turn up to have babies and operations on our NHS and just get a plane home,not a thought about paying and not much done to collect either.

  • Rule Britannia

    Yeah right ´m gonna trust a Thai Insurance vending machine with my credit card! hahahaha or will it accept 10 Baht coins, still got a few left from my last wash-salon heist! O_o

    • Tony Akhurst

      Oh another comedien.

      • Rule Britannia

        Oh you spelt comedien correctly, does that mean you are SOBER? or you had English lessons from Ken? 😀 LMAO

  • Tony Akhurst

    just another scam (as travel insurance is only to cover personal belongings)