Tourists in Bali provided with visa extension
Tourism Ministry Crisis Center, also known as Bali Tourism Hospitality (BTH) has prepared small buses that can accommodate 12 people each to return to the hotel from Ngurah Rai International Airport that has been closed since Nov 27 in preparation for possible volcano eruption.
Hotels in Bali are also offering free stay for one night and 50 percent discount for the next day for tourists whose flights have been canceled or for those who wish to extend their stay. Travel agencies in Bali have also sent their employees to provide assistance for tourists.
Meanwhile, 15 assembly points, or shelters, for stranded tourists are available at the following places: Grand Inna Bali Beach Hotel, ITDC Nusa Dua, Krisna Oleh-oleh Sunset Road, Krisna Wisata Kuliner, Taman Ayu, Bali Bird Park, Bali Adventure Tours, Bali Safari and Marine Park, Kertalangu Tourist Village, True Bali Experience, Bencingah Puri Ubud, Pod Chocolate, Taman Sari, Ubud Adventure Center and Pod Chocolate Cafe Sunset.
BTH Bali has also reported that airlines are quick in taking care of the passengers, some provide hotel vouchers for those who have to extend their stay while others give money like Jet Star who gives Rp.150,000 ($11.10) for passengers whose flights have been canceled.
Those who are traveling to Bali from Jakarta are advised to go to Surabaya instead and then continue the journey to Bali using a bus.For international tourists, the Immigration Office is granting one-month visa extensions to those who are affected. So far there are eight international tourists who have extended their visas, one was from the United States, four were from Russia and the rest were from France and Germany. Source: Asia Nation