Tourist fights ends with a trip to hospital for both involved

At around 3:00am on January 30th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a tourist fight.

The incident took place on Pattaya second road, South Pattaya, very close to the Wat Chai temple. Arriving at the scene, police found both men who had been involved waiting for assistance. Both had suffered pretty bad injuries and need immediate attention.

It is not yet understood what caused the fight to break out in the first place, although eye witnesses said that they saw an argument break out for several minutes before they started throwing punches.

The fight ended when one of the men used a bottle and smashed it over the face of the other, causing a large gash to the victim’s neck. Witnesses called for emergency services immediately.

Blood was still pouring from the wound when the police and ambulance services arrived and the two men were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for final checkups.

One of the men involved was 21 year old Nikita Rodchenko, a Russian tourist, but he was fairly reluctant to give police too much information. The other man involved managed to make a run from the hospital before police had a chance to question him.

Police are no looking for the man who escaped as they want to bring him in for questioning before deciding whether to make any charges against either of the two men. They have asked all local hospitals and clinics to be on alert as the man may still be injured and will most likely need medical supplies.