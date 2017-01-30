Tourist Fight ends with Bloody Mess

Tourist fights ends with a trip to hospital for both involved

At around 3:00am on January 30th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a tourist fight.

The incident took place on Pattaya second road, South Pattaya, very close to the Wat Chai temple. Arriving at the scene, police found both men who had been involved waiting for assistance. Both had suffered pretty bad injuries and need immediate attention.

It is not yet understood what caused the fight to break out in the first place, although eye witnesses said that they saw an argument break out for several minutes before they started throwing punches.

The fight ended when one of the men used a bottle and smashed it over the face of the other, causing a large gash to the victim’s neck. Witnesses called for emergency services immediately.

Blood was still pouring from the wound when the police and ambulance services arrived and the two men were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for final checkups.

One of the men involved was 21 year old Nikita Rodchenko, a Russian tourist, but he was fairly reluctant to give police too much information. The other man involved managed to make a run from the hospital before police had a chance to question him.

Police are no looking for the man who escaped as they want to bring him in for questioning before deciding whether to make any charges against either of the two men. They have asked all local hospitals and clinics to be on alert as the man may still be injured and will most likely need medical supplies.

  • private pile

    Russia vs russia I’d guess… or maybe russia vs soi 15 Arab isis fighter

  • Ok now

    The Yes Boss Tailor was seen chasing the Ambulance trying to sell them new clothes………….my friend my friend I do good deal for you !!!!!!

  • Jack La Motta

    The one who ran away lost hes bottle

  • amazingthailand

    Elton johns Nikita. gay fight probably

  • Tony Akhurst

    Why worry they were only playing Russian roulette.

  • L-Nino

    Two potato heads trying to kill each other. NO crime or infraction at best! Hope the cops aren’t working O.T. on this one…

  • Mike Murphy

    fighting over a bar girl?

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Her name was Natasha

      • Mike Murphy

        pronounced nastysnatcha

        • Patamnak Hill Hobo

          they remind me of that cartoon Boris and Natasha

          • Mike Murphy

            or bore us, and everyone else too

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            as you do

  • amazingthailand

    How those vladimirs youris alexanders ivanes igors and *sholes from 20 what years with their rouble sorry troubled money can pay journeys to los. They better stay in homeland killing themselves with the local poison named wodka

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      amazing you didn’t even blame an innocent rice farmers hard working farmers daughter into it too

      • amazingthailand

        of course there is an innocent rice farmers hard working f..cking daughter involved thats a lapalissade

      • Ken Anderson

        Russians tend not to get too involved with the local girls for rent, Rice Farmers daughters, or what ever you want to call them.
        More likely they would be fighting over some sour faced, smelly old pooying farrang.

