Tourist bitten by huge crocodile in popular Thailand national park

A tourist has been bitten by a crocodile after reportedly posing next to the enormous reptile while taking a selfie.

The 41-year-old French woman was visiting Khao Yai national park in Thailand with her husband.

Reports suggest the woman wanted a picture near the crocodile and the pair squatted down near the animal.

The crocodile then reportedly bit the woman in the thigh while the picture was being taken.

Pictures from the scene show the woman being taken away from the area by rescuers.

She can be seen with a large bandage on her leg as worried onlookers watch on.

She was rushed to hospital where she is now being treated for her injuries, Matichon online reported.

The park where the attack happened is thought to have many warnings encouraging visitors to stay on paths and not detour.

The current condition of the woman is not yet known.

-Mirror Group Online