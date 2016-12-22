Tourism and Sports Ministry say over 31.3 million foreign tourists visit Thailand this year

BANGKOK, 21 December 2016 (NNT) – The Minister of Tourism and Sports disclosed that over 8.5 Chinese tourists visited Thailand in 2016 before revealing the government’s tourism strategic plan 2017 to push Thailand towards becoming the tour hub of ASEAN.

Tourism and Sports Minister Korpkarn Watthanavarangkun disclosed that over 31.3 million tourists had visited Thailand during 1 January to 20 December 2016, higher than last year’s figures by 9.2 percent, while most tourists were from China.

In 2016, the Tourism and Sports Ministry aims to make Thailand the hub of tourism in five areas including sports tourism, medical and wellness, wedding and romance, maritime tourism and ASEAN.

In terms of domestic tourism, the strategy will focus on local experience in five main activities including traveling by train, evening tours, tourism for all, conferences and seminars, and tourism projects along 70 routes following in the footsteps of His late Majesty King Rama IX.

-NNT