Tourism Revenue in Thailand puts the country in the top 3

According to latest reports from UNWTO, Thailand is among the top 3 countries in the world when talking in terms of tourism revenue.

Thailand won third place in terms of global tourism revenue according to statistics recently released by the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

These reports come despite several news articles and discussion groups claiming tourist numbers have signifficantly fallen and that Thailand is no longer thought of as one of the top tourist destinations like it used to be.

The data was for the 2016-2017 year. Since the middle of last year, Thailand has earned THB1.65 trillion (USD49.9 billion) from tourism, representing a 16.9 percent jump for the previous year, according to the UNWTO’s data, reported Thai News Bureau.

The country is also ranked ninth globally in the number of tourist arrivals, with the country welcoming 32.6 million visitors in the period recorded, which means the country increased arrivals by 8.9 percent from last year.

The countries that made the most income from tourists in the last year were the U.S, in first place with USD205.9 billion in tourist dollars, and Spain, with USD60.3 billion from vacationers.

Rounding out the top 10 behind Thailand were China, France, Italy, U.K., Germany, Hong Kong and Australia.

Source: Coconuts