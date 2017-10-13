Topless mother is killed by smashes her head on a lamp post

By Nnkhiaokam -
7
300

Topless mother is killed by smashes her head on a lamp post

Topless mother is killed when she smashes her head into a lamp post while hanging out of a car window during holiday in the Dominican Republic

A Russian woman has died in the Dominican Republic after a car accident which involved her hanging out of the window on the passenger side while the driver recorded her on a mobile phone.

Natalia Borodina, 35, from Moscow, had taken her bikini off and was playing up to the camera, hauling her top half out of the car window while a friend was driving.
The shocking video sees the mother-of-one letting her upper body hang out of the window of the moving car before she hits a lamp post.

The video was recorded on a highway near Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic.
It was filmed by Ms. Borodina’s friend Ivanna Boirachuk, 32, who is believed to have been driving the car. Ms. Borodina is naked, bar a pair of bikini bottoms, when she decides to hang out of the window.

She playfully sticks her finger in her mouth and laughs at the camera, but within seconds, the video shows impact. Russian media reports that Ms. Borodina was rushed to the hospital and died there of ‘serious injuries’.

‘The woman was having fun demonstrating her naked breasts while her companion drove the car,’ reported Moskovsky Komsomolets. It is understood Ms. Borodina’s child, a boy aged around eight, was on holiday with her in the Dominican Republic.  Source: Daily Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • private pile

    Shame to waste such a nice bit of meat…. im guna have to get on live leak and try and find this video

    • I doubt if her friend would post that online? would you?

      • private pile

        Hopefully Could of been facebook live…. and look at the black women in usa that rather she videod her bf death after being shot in her car by police… she didnt comfort him hold him or anything just got her phone out and went live…. messed up world we live in and i like messed up videos

        • Look at the beheading videos from the Chechen war with Russia, that should keep you satisfied with blood and gore!

        • here is the video agdrenwikstrom point ga

  • So the two fully inflated airbags didn´t save her! she must have been a 25a cup!

  • Silly prank turned into a tragedy that has left an 8 year old boy motherless, R.I.P.