Topless mother is killed by smashes her head on a lamp post

Topless mother is killed when she smashes her head into a lamp post while hanging out of a car window during holiday in the Dominican Republic

A Russian woman has died in the Dominican Republic after a car accident which involved her hanging out of the window on the passenger side while the driver recorded her on a mobile phone.

Natalia Borodina, 35, from Moscow, had taken her bikini off and was playing up to the camera, hauling her top half out of the car window while a friend was driving.

The shocking video sees the mother-of-one letting her upper body hang out of the window of the moving car before she hits a lamp post.

The video was recorded on a highway near Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

It was filmed by Ms. Borodina’s friend Ivanna Boirachuk, 32, who is believed to have been driving the car. Ms. Borodina is naked, bar a pair of bikini bottoms, when she decides to hang out of the window.

She playfully sticks her finger in her mouth and laughs at the camera, but within seconds, the video shows impact. Russian media reports that Ms. Borodina was rushed to the hospital and died there of ‘serious injuries’.

‘The woman was having fun demonstrating her naked breasts while her companion drove the car,’ reported Moskovsky Komsomolets. It is understood Ms. Borodina’s child, a boy aged around eight, was on holiday with her in the Dominican Republic. Source: Daily Mail