Toon Bodysalm voted most admirable for 2017

Charity run hero Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai has been voted the most admirable person of the year, overwhelmingly beating Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, an opinion survey found.

The survey was carried out by Bangkok Poll, from Bangkok University, which interviewed 1,154 people from December 9 to 12.