Toon Bodysalm voted most admirable for 2017
Charity run hero Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai has been voted the most admirable person of the year, overwhelmingly beating Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, an opinion survey found.
The survey was carried out by Bangkok Poll, from Bangkok University, which interviewed 1,154 people from December 9 to 12.
The survey results announced on Saturday revealed that Toon had 83.5 per cent of votes from the respondents. Prayut came second with 11.1 per cent of votes. Paveena Hongsakul, who owns a foundation that helps women and children, came third with 1.4 per cent.
Source: Nation