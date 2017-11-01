Toon Rockstar’s charity run No special flight arranged by RTA

The Royal Thai Airforce (RTA) has insisted that they didn’t arrange a special flight for a 2,191km charity run by famous rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai to raise donations for 11 large hospitals that lack proper medical equipment.

The C-130 aircraft in question was on a pre-assigned mission for military manpower deployment in Pattani’s Bor Thong district. It had 30 spare seats left, which it gave to the Phramongkutklao Hospital Foundation which had requested aid for its charity project, according to RTA spokesman Air Vice Marshal Pongsak Semachai. It, therefore, wasn’t a specially arranged flight for the project, as some Thai social media users had speculated, he said.