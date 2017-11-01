Toon Rockstar’s charity run No special flight arranged by RTA
The Royal Thai Airforce (RTA) has insisted that they didn’t arrange a special flight for a 2,191km charity run by famous rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai to raise donations for 11 large hospitals that lack proper medical equipment.
The C-130 aircraft in question was on a pre-assigned mission for military manpower deployment in Pattani’s Bor Thong district. It had 30 spare seats left, which it gave to the Phramongkutklao Hospital Foundation which had requested aid for its charity project, according to RTA spokesman Air Vice Marshal Pongsak Semachai. It, therefore, wasn’t a specially arranged flight for the project, as some Thai social media users had speculated, he said.
Artiwara, who fronts the band Bodyslam, intends to raise more than Bt700 million from his 2,191-kilometre run from Thailand’s southernmost point in Yala’s Betong district to the northernmost tip in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. He will start running in the early morning of Wednesday in order to reach the finish line in Mae Sai on December 25. The hospitals that will receive donations are Yala Hospital, Surat Thani Hospital, Ratchaburi Hospital, Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital, Saraburi Hospital, Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital, Nan Hospital, Phramongkutklao Hospital, Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, Khon Kaen Hospital and Nakornping Hospital. Source: Nation