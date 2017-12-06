Toon resumes running Day 37 throughout Bangkok City
Charity run hero Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai resumed his run on Day 37 early on Wednesday in Bangkok.
Toon and his group started the run from the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on Soi Rang Nam at 4.30am. He started the run on the Phayathai-Sri Ayutthaya road and went to the Royal Plaza, where he stopped to pay respect to the statue of King Rama V. Then, Toon and his group ran on Ratchadamnone Nok road to the Pan Fah Intersection and made a right turn to Ratchadamnone Klang road and ran up the Phra Pin Klao road. They ran to the Aroon Amarin road and stopped at the Siriraj Hospital to carry out an activity with doctors and nurses there. The group then ran on Borom Ratchonnanee road and had a rest at the The Sense Pin Klao shopping mall. A lot of fans waited along the road to cheer him and hand out cash for his charity. Source: Asia Nation