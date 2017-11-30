Toon recovers and resumes his running
Rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai recovered and resumed his epic charity run on Thursday despite a leg injury that had prompted his supporters to announce he would rest through Friday.
Artiwara and his team started in front of the Sabai Sabai Seafood restaurant to cover 10 kilometres to the PK Cons construction material store in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Pran Buri district.
He appeared fresh and cheerful as local residents waited along the road to cheer him with shouts of “Toon Fight On”.
After the first leg of the run, Toon and his group rested and started a second leg of 10.4km, heading to Makro shopping mall in Hua Hin.
On day 30 of his 2,191km run from Betong to Mae Sai, which is seeking to raise Bt700 million for 11 hospitals, donations rose to Bt363.719 million. According to the KaoKonLaKao.com website covering the campaign,
Artiwara had actually run for 24 days, covering 1,095.13km as of 7.44am on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Toon suffered a left ankle injury forcing him to stop before he completed the last leg of that day’s run, prompting his group to announce that he would rest for three days and resume the run on Saturday. Source: Asia Nation