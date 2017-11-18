‘Toon’ donations rise to Bt273 million
Rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai rested on Day 18 of his charity run as advised by doctors while donations for 11 hospitals rose to Bt273 million.
On Day 17, Toon and his group reached the Tha Chana district of Surat Thani province, located near Lamer district in Chumphon province. At 6.45pm, the donations stood at Bt273 million.
Toon finished his third and last set of runs covering 24km on Day 17 when he arrived at the Tambon Khanthuree Administrative Organisation office at 9.10pm.
So far, he has run 676km. Toon plans to raise Bt700 million for 11 public hospitals during the campaign run from Betong district in Yala province to Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai – a total distance of 2,191 kilometres.
