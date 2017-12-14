Toon charity run successfully mission pass B800m
The money pouring into his campaign to improve facilities of 11 public hospitals surpassed 807 million baht as of 1.30pm on Thursday when the rocker was running in the northern province.
The money pouring into his campaign to improve facilities of 11 public hospitals surpassed 807 million baht as of 1.30pm on Thursday when the rocker was running in the northern province. Artiwara Kongmalai started his 34th running day at 3.20am from Khlong Khlung district and planned to arrive in Kosamphinakhon district around 9pm. The distance planned for Thursday covers 65km.
The rocker is running along Pahonyothin Road in Muang district, with people waiting to donate money to his project. Toon achieved his 700-million-baht donation target on Saturday when he had 16 days to complete the 2,191km Betong-Mae Sai distance. From Kamphaengphet, he still has about 500km to complete the epic adventure. Source: Bangkok Post