‘Toon Bodyslam’ suffers from ankle injury
Toon, the lead singer of Thai rock band Bodyslam, will have to take a three-day break from his 2,000km charity run after suffering severe pain in his left ankle last night.
Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, who aims to raise THB700 million (US$21 million) for public hospitals with his run, couldn’t complete the final leg of his run last night. He dropped to the ground in pain at around 8pm, only 500 meters short of his destination.Starting at the southernmost point of Thailand in Yala province, Toon has completed 1,063 kilometers since Nov. 1. Last night, he was aiming to reach Hua Hin, the popular resort district in Prachuap Khiri Khan. The 38-year-old was tended to by his medical team and driven to his accommodation.
As of today, Toon has raised THB356.6 million ($US10.9 million). He originally planned to complete his run to Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, the northernmost point of Thailand, on Christmas Day. Many have expressed their concern over Toon’s health over the course of his run, with popular Facebook pages such as “Drama-Addict” campaigning for Thais to not stop the rock star or block his way for a selfie, actions that could potentially harm him.
Following the outcry, Facebook Thailand even released a profile picture frame with Toon on it, so every netizen could have a selfie with Toon without having to disturb his charity run. Find out how you can donate to his charity “One Move Forward” here. Source: Coconuts Bangkok