‘Toon Bodyslam’ suffers from ankle injury

By Nnkhiaokam -
3
149

‘Toon Bodyslam’ suffers from ankle injury 

Toon, the lead singer of Thai rock band Bodyslam, will have to take a three-day break from his 2,000km charity run after suffering severe pain in his left ankle last night.

Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, who aims to raise THB700 million (US$21 million) for public hospitals with his run, couldn’t complete the final leg of his run last night. He dropped to the ground in pain at around 8pm, only 500 meters short of his destination.Starting at the southernmost point of Thailand in Yala province, Toon has completed 1,063 kilometers since Nov. 1. Last night, he was aiming to reach Hua Hin, the popular resort district in Prachuap Khiri Khan. The 38-year-old was tended to by his medical team and driven to his accommodation.

As of today, Toon has raised THB356.6 million ($US10.9 million). He originally planned to complete his run to Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, the northernmost point of Thailand, on Christmas Day. Many have expressed their concern over Toon’s health over the course of his run, with popular Facebook pages such as “Drama-Addict” campaigning for Thais to not stop the rock star or block his way for a selfie, actions that could potentially harm him.

Following the outcry, Facebook Thailand even released a profile picture frame with Toon on it, so every netizen could have a selfie with Toon without having to disturb his charity run. Find out how you can donate to his charity “One Move Forward” here.  Source: Coconuts Bangkok

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tony Akhurst

    What do you expect from doing al that running take a well deserved break and then continue with you quest Good Luck.

  • Glockandspiel

    Too much, too soon ‘Toon’ has well and truly been body slammed by this unfortunate ankle injury on his sponsored marathon run. The sixty four million baht question is whether his Thai donors will honour their pledges if he is unable to complete the course. Lets hope that the benefitting hospitals don’t have to downscale their expectations from x-ray machines to bed pans and he is able to soldier on.

  • charles baht trump

    Do what they do at the new York marathon. Get someone to drop him off at the end.