Time to return home for mourners

A mass exodus of mourners started making their way out of Bangkok on Friday October 27th after the royal cremation ceremonies were over.

Mourners travelling from all parts of the country to attend the Royal Cremation Ceremony in Bangkok started to return homes today after they bode final farewell to their beloved King as his body was cremated late Thursday night (Oct 26).

Some mourners told Thai PBS reporters that they have fulfilled their strong wishes to take part in the Royal Cremation Ceremony to pay final tribute to beloved King Bhumibol.

They said they were happy to have attended the historic event which is once in life time.

The symbolic and actual cremation ceremony of the late King was held at the Royal Crematorium on the night of Oct 26. At 8.45am today, Oct 27, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over the collection of the Royal Relics and the Royal Ashes.

Authorities reported that Sanam Luang ceremonial ground was packed with about 110,000 mourners with tens of thousands stayed in the vicinity areas, trying to get the closest to the venue.

Transports authorities said mourners from upcountry started to return home since last night and today’s morning. However, it was expected the number of passengers using inter-provincial bus service would multiple late this afternoon.

The government has provided convenience for people from upcountry to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony which include free train rides and shuttle bus service to the ceremonial site.

Many mourners said they used their welfare smartcards to buy bus tickets that helped to save them a lot.

Transport Company’s managing director Jirasak Yaowatchasakul said he expected over 120,000 people will return homes by buses today, above an average 80,000-90,000 a day on weekend.

He said the company has increased bus trips from an average 5,000-6000 a day to 9,000 trips so as to assure all would be able to return homes with nobody be stranded at bus terminals.

Source: PBS