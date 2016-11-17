Tim “Sharky” Ward

By Danny Boy -
“All the books in the world won’t make you street smart. Living in Thailand, Pimpin’ B*tches, and feeding homeless street dogs”

A quote taken from directly from Tim’s Instagram page, the guy tells it exactly how it is. People will judge, people won’t always agree, but don’t you think it’s refreshing to know exactly where you stand, instead of trying to read between the lines.

To walk past Tim in the street, you wouldn’t be the only one feeling a little overwhelmed, slightly intimidated even. But looking past the tattoos, the large physique, and actually talking to the guy, I guarantee you will be quick to change your opinion of him. The famous saying goes “you should never judge a book by its cover” and I can’t think of a better example of this in Tim.

Living in Thailand for many years, Tim doesn’t drink, but just like us, does enjoy many of the delight’s Pattaya has to offer. He also dedicates much of his time trying to help the many dogs that roam the streets of Pattaya. Almost every night you will be able to find Tim walking around the Beach Road, Second Road, and Soi Buakow areas feeding the street dogs.

Just looking through his Facebook and Instagram pages, you will see that’s it’s become a passion of his that he takes pretty seriously. He funds what he does largely from his own pocket, although he has set up a PayPal account in which you are able to donate to help towards the cause.

All donations are hugely appreciated, big or small, and can be sent to Paypal.me/streetdogsthailand

And don’t forget to say hi next time you pass him, he won’t bite.

  • Ken

    Why does a common criminal, thug and a bully constantly get air time?
    All he is doing is feeding vermin which ultimately makes the situation worse. He might just as well go and feed the rats on the beach.
    I say high time this man was deported back to his homeland.

    • Davy

      I dare you to go up to him and say that to his face……

      • Ken

        Why do people such as yourself make statements like this and seem to view this man as some sort of hero?
        He is nothing but a common or garden criminal and a thug, your statement would appear to back up that fact?

        • Davy

          I don’t view him as anything,I merely reiterate my post. Would you ?? Thought not.

          • Ken

            Your comment clearly emanates from a very small mind.
            He is nothing more than a violent thug, who proudly proclaims to be ”self made”.
            Anyone who is self made from illegal practices which cause untold misery to the most vulnerable in society, does not get redemption by feeding vermin on the streets of Pattaya.
            Maybe it makes him feel at home in Pattaya, being surrounded by all those dishonest and violent Thai men?

          • Davy

            What he was,is or will be is irrelevant to my original post which you have still not answered,I wonder why. BTW,there is nothing wrong with my mind.

          • Ken

            I do not waste my time answering such pointless and puerile questions.

          • Alberta

            U not? U have nothing but time to waste, as you’ve shown here daily.

          • Ken

            There is more than one Ken lurking on Pattaya 1.
            I am the original one.

          • Alberta

            Original or substitute, u all post the same crap everyday

          • Davy

            Pointless and puerile,an apt description of the drivel you post here every day. Do you actually live in Thailand ? If so why are you still there if you hate Thailand and the Thai people so much.

          • Ken

            I do not hate Thai people.
            But yes as you have noticed, I have little respect for Thai men. But the same applies to criminally minded, dishonest and violent people where ever they come from.

          • Alberta

            And you’re clearly another idiot so stop making a fool of yourself.

        • Ken needs a shrink

          Garden criminal?? what do they do? steal lawnmowers and rakes? hahaha you are losing it!

          • Ken

            You are clearly of very low intelligence, and completely misunderstand what is written.

      • James Bond

        I would, I’m not scared of a man who takes steroids. I’ve fought bigger and nastier in my time.

    • Sven

      dont judge a man till you´ve walked a Mile in hes shoes, would´nt mind betting he´s Autobiography would be better reading than yours

  • Ken

    This animal is no better than the animal he feeds to her attention. Another reality star famous for doing nothing.

  • xyz yer

    Must be low on news

  • soidog

    Feeding Soi dogs will only help them to breed , money would be better spent on neutering.

  • James Bond

    Tim isn’t bullet proof. Only a matter of time….

  • pattayhobo

    If thats all this walking human cartoon thug has better to do in life then feed some stupid looking soi Mutts i actually feel sorry for the clown . How will that benefit the greater community other then his own paypal account don’t tell me people actually donate to this loser scam