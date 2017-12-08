Three horses inexplicably sprint through traffic (Video Clip)
In a viral video, three pretty horses inexplicably ran through Chiang Mai traffic on Monday, leaving perplexed motorists scratching their heads during morning rush hour.
No, nobody knows where they’re from. Nobody knows how they got there. The video was captured by Facebook user Overlap Garage and shows the moment when three horses sprinted down Chiang Mai-Doi Saket road. Pol. Maj. Rattanadech Pirunsan, an inspector with the Phuthorn Sansai Police, said he received multiple calls from citizens reporting the running horses in the middle of Monday traffic, so he sent officers to track down the animals. In the video, the horses are seen turning left at the curve and heading in the direction of Payap University, but oddly, police were unable to track down the horses anywhere in Chiang Mai. Pol. Maj. Rattanadech commented that he heard the owner of the horses was also looking for them that day but did not seek help from police.
Nevertheless, he said no injuries or accidents were reported as a result of three horses on the loose. Source: Coconuts Bangkok