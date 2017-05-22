Three cops under probe for allowing two arrested suspects to escape

Three non-commissioned police officers of Pone Thong district police were placed under investigation for allowing a visit of two suspects in detention cell by a girlfriend and enabling them to escape.

The two suspects had been arrested previously regarding drugs offences on May 18th. They were being held in the detention cells, as they had no money for bail, whilst they waited for their date in court.

The superintendent of Pone Thong district police ordered a probe team to be set up to investigate the three police officers, Kimhan Sunthrarak, Chalard and Preecha Kamjoongjung, following the escape of two suspects from the detention cell in the district police station.

Chalard later explained that he opened the cell door to allow the woman to visit the two suspects and forgot to lock the door as he went out to dispose garbage.

Whilst the officer was away the two men and their woman took the opportunity to make a run for it. They managed to slip out of the cell and escaped on foot.

The suspects and the woman were all caught on CCTV images, but have yet to be found since the escape. Police are actively looking for all involved in the break out.

Chalard said he had no intention to set free the two suspects, but admitted that he was ignorant, and accepted responsibility for his actions.

No decision has been made yet as to whether the three officers involved will be facing any kind of punishment for there actions, or lack of them in this case.

Source: Thai Visa