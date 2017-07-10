Ex-Muay Thai champ arrested for threatening to kill British man in Pattaya

A former Muay Thai champion, once convicted for stabbing a Russian tourist, has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a British man who refused to buy an imitation watch from him in Pattaya.

Phayu Sisaeng, 35, was arrested late Sunday night after David Bruce Cowperthwaite, 52, filed a complaint with Pattaya police at about 10pm on Sunday.

The Briton owns a sandwich shop in Pattaya and he was accompanied by one of his employees, Chanthana Nupaengtha, 39, in filing the complaint.

Chanthana, who works in the shop’s kitchen, told police Phayu came to the sandwich shop at about 11pm on Saturday July 8th and tried to sell the imitation watch to Cowperthwaite but the Brit refused and asked him to leave.

Chanthana alleged Phayu became angry and engaged in a fist fight with the shop owner before he left.

He alleged that after the shop was closed that night, Phayu returned and shouted outside the shop that he would kill the Briton.

Chanthana alleged Phayu returned on Sunday evening and again threatened to kill the Briton, terrifying female staff at the shop.

Cowperthwaite file the complaint because he was concerned his frightened staff would quit their job.

Police found that Phayu was jailed after he stabbed the Russian tourist in 2015 when the tourist refused to buy a fake watch.

Phayu was the champion of Muay Thai Channel 7 in 1994.

When he was arrested for this latest alleged offence, police found 14 fake watches in his possession.

Source: Thai Visa