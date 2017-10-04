There’ll be no confusion in these toilets

Of the many issues that need addressing, toilets doesn’t initially spring to mind, but officials in Bangkok obviously think differently.

Tourism officials from Bangkok have unveiled plans to improve public restrooms across Phuket in the hope of improving the tourist experience while vacationing on the island.

The news was announced at a Department of Tourism and Sports meeting held at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday.

Leading the meeting was Wanthana Jangprajack, Director of the Division of Tourism Service Development under the Ministry of Tourism & Sports in Bangkok.

Wanthana explained that the issue was one of “confidence”.

“We understand the importance of the fundamental standards to guarantee that tourists are confident when travelling in Thailand. Public toilets are one of them,” she explained. “There are not enough public toilet at many tourism destinations. Some public toilets already in place do not match hygiene, safety, and security standards. Some toilets lack facilities for elderly and disabled people,” she added.

“The Department of Tourism has a public toilet standard which has been in use since 2005. However, through public toilet standard evaluations we have found that these standards have many limitations.” She noted that the standards need to be reviewed in order to match current expectations and international standards.

Source: Phuket News