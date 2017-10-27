“Thank you” says PM in message to both Thai’s and Foreigners

An official thank you message has been released by the Thai PM, thanking both Thai’s and foreigners for their show of respect towards the Late King of Thailand.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the Thai people in Thailand and throughout the world for their spontaneous show of respect and loyalty for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the occasion of the Royal cremation ceremony on Thursday (Oct 26).

He also thanked foreign dignitaries and the international community for joining the Thai people in paying tribute to the late King and for expressing their well wishes to Thailand during the time of national grief.

“The historic pictures of October 26 when Thai people across the country and abroad as well as the government and private sectors, the people’s sector and volunteers demonstrated their love and unity, their patience and determination in paying tribute to the late King Rama IX will be forever remembered,” said the prime minister.

He went on saying that the late King’s responsibilities for his subjects throughout his 70-year reign have now been fulfilled. And he urged the Thai people to change their sorrow into strength to perform their duties, to give moral support to one another and to advance the country toward prosperity as wished by the late King.

“From now on, the late King will be forever stay on in the heart of every Thai forever,” said the prime minister.

Source: PBS